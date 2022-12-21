Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The cold is on the way make sure you have your cold weather prep before Thursday night. The P’s are important People, Plants, Pipes, Pets, and Practice Fire safety. Think about anything that has water running to it or threw it and if the pipe is exposed. Any pumps or water lines should be left open or drained or insulated/heated. Please make sure to do what you can before tomorrow night. The cold is the main story as temps will be near or below freezing starting early Friday morning and lasting until Sunday mid-day. For a brief period Saturday, we could see the temps rise above freezing. We could see some patchy trouble spots Friday morning with the flash freeze behind the front. Bridges that have moisture on them could become black ice same thing as overpasses. Road conditions should not be a major ordeal but caution should be used anytime we are talking about this type of cold. We will slowly warm up next week but will remain below our avg through at least next Thursday. Stay warm!

