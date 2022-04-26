PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – An elongated cold front across the east coast and southeast will move into the Panhandle today.

The front will decrease in intensity as it passes over the East Coast, leaving the region with only isolated to slightly scattered chances for showers or thunderstorms Tuesday from 12 p.m. CDT to 6 p.m. CDT.

A burst of dry air will have Wednesday and Thursday feeling good with less humidity while putting out rain chances too. Highs will range through the lower and mid-80s.

Slight rain chances return Friday but will remain isolated in nature as we shift towards next weekend.