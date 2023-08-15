PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Though we are tracking a cold front moving through the southeast this morning, it’s still going to be another hot and humid day for the Florida Panhandle.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Bay, Washington, Holmes, Jackson, Calhoun and Gulf county until 6 p.m. CDT. In these areas, it will feel like 113-118 degrees. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Liberty and Franklin county until 6 p.m. CDT. In these areas, it will feel like up to 112 degrees.

The air temperature today will range from the low-mid 90s along the coastline to just shy of 100 degrees inland. Scattered pop-up showers and storms are likely through the afternoon, especially inland as the cold front approaches. The front will be slowing down as it makes its way into the Panhandle late today and stalling through tomorrow.

Scattered showers and storms are most likely Tuesday and Wednesday. The good news here is not only do we need some rain, but also, the higher probability of rainfall will likely result in a slight drop in temperatures, especially with more cloud cover present. Though, even at that, we’re not talking a significant change. Temperatures are forecast to hover near 90 mid-week for coastal areas and the low-mid 90s inland.

By the end of the work week and heading into the weekend, we may see some drier air slip into the Panhandle if the frontal boundary pushes south of us with high pressure building to our north. That would result in lower rain chances and perhaps, higher temperatures. However, with the drier air present, the “feels like” temperature or heat index will not be as high as it has been recently due to extremely humid conditions and more moisture in the atmosphere. Therefore, it would feel pretty true to the air temperature.

Tropics: We are currently monitoring two tropical waves coming off the coast of Africa. Though neither are forecast to impact the USA or Panhandle over the next seven days. There is potential that we could have a trough develop in the Gulf over the next 5-10 days. Tropical moisture would lead to increased shower and storm activity for the Gulf Coast. At this time, model probability shifts the trough westward towards Texas and Louisiana. We’ll keep an eye on it and provide more updates throughout the week.