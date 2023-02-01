PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Dense fog is creating travel issues this morning for commuters across the Panhandle. Visibility is reduced to about a mile or less in our central and southeastern counties. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EST. Please make sure your lights are on (low beams specifically). Also, leave extra space between vehicles and drop your speed. Reduced visibility results in slower reaction time. Drive slower and cautiously this morning.

A stalled boundary to our north is the culprit for the build up of moisture this week leading to the formation of fog, cloudy skies, mild temperatures and isolated showers. This repetitive pattern will last through Thursday. By Thursday night and into Friday morning, an area of low pressure will shift east and bring much-needed changes to our forecast!

Scattered showers and storms are possible overnight Thursday into Friday. The rain should clear out by late Friday afternoon or evening (we’re still fine-tuning the forecast). Colder and drier air arrives just in time for the weekend. Sunshine is in store Saturday through Monday with high temperatures in the low-mid 60s and morning lows in the low-mid 40s.

There is no severe weather currently in the forecast over the next seven days.