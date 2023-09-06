PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – High pressure building over the southeast has led to sunny and hot weather so far this week. Dry conditions are expected once again today with high temperatures ranging from 90 along the coast and 94 degrees inland.

The ridge of high pressure will begin to break down over the next 24 hours as an area of low pressure shifts eastward, bringing a cold front into the southeast. The front will push into the Deep South Thursday afternoon. Pop-up showers and storms are possible in the Panhandle Thursday afternoon into the early evening, especially inland. The front, though, will likely slow or stall across our area Friday, leading to more scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Thursday and Friday, rain chances are less than 50%, so most of the area won’t see rainfall. Consider yourself lucky if you do!

Another surge of energy pushes the front south of us on Saturday, resulting in slightly drier conditions for the weekend. Other than a stray shower or storm, Sunday through Tuesday are forecast to be mostly dry. Temperatures, though, stay in the upper 80s and low 90s along the coast and low-mid 90s inland from the weekend on.