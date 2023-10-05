PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning! We’re off to a little more of a mild start today compared to the last few days. Temperatures are mainly in the mid-60s inland, low 70s along the coast. Once again today, temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 80s. We’ll see a mostly clear sky through the morning hours and more clouds building in through the afternoon. Winds will shift from the east/northeast to the south/southeast as the day goes on, too, increasing humidity.

Friday into Saturday, a cold front will move through the southeast and dip into the Panhandle. A few isolated showers are possible Friday afternoon and night, but for now, it looks like the front is more likely to produce a drop in temperatures versus significant rainfall. The front should clear northwest Florida by Saturday afternoon at the latest. Heading into Sunday, it’ll be sunny and cooler from morning to afternoon.

High temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid-upper 80s along the coast and inland today and Friday. By Saturday, those highs will hover around 80 degrees, falling to the mid-upper 70s on Sunday and Monday.

Morning lows are forecast to fall to the low-mid 50s over the weekend, possibly reaching the upper 40s inland Monday.