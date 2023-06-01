PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A trough off to our south and a broad surface low is helping to send showers and storms our way. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving the broad low a 50% chance to develop over the next 48 hours (updated as of 7:30 a.m. CDT). Regardless of development, the forecast remains the same for our area.

Today, showers and storm chances hold on around 50 to 60%. The main concern locally is some gusty winds up to 40 mph and heavy rain that could cause isolated flash flooding. Thursday showers and storms should be around most of the day.

As high pressure builds to our north and east, a backdoor front will suppress the moisture and push it south. The sooner that happens, the quicker the rain fades and the low moves away from the area. This could lead to the afternoon and evening hours today being drier than the morning.

By Friday, the low well to our south will bring in dry air with a northeast wind. This should reduce rain chances to just 10 to 20% for Friday and that should hold until Sunday, which means just a very stray pop-up possible through the weekend. While Friday will feel exceptionally nice, more of an easterly wind comes in by Saturday and temperatures will return to normal for this time of year. High temperatures from Saturday to next Wednesday for the inland areas will be in the low 90s and coastal areas in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances beyond today will be generally under 30%.