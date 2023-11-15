PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – We’re starting the day with scattered, light rain across the Panhandle. We’ll see more widespread showers as the day goes on, with pockets of heavier rainfall, too! Cloud cover, rainfall and northeasterly winds pumping cooler air down south will all limit temperatures from climbing much today. Highs will likely only reach the mid-60s. Pack the rain gear and an extra layer to keep warm!

Winds will be sustained at 20-25 mph and gust close to 40 mph, which is why the Wind Advisory continues until midnight. A Gale Warning is in effect for the Gulf of Mexico and coastal waterways until midday Thursday.

Double red flags will likely be flying today with a high rip current risk and wave height of 6 feet. The seas will be about 9-12 feet, and the bays will be extremely rough. Absolutely no one should be out on or in the water the next couple days.

An area of low pressure moving over the northern Gulf of Mexico is the culprit for the scattered rainfall that will last through Thursday. Minor coastal flooding is possible.

Temperatures will rebound to the low-mid 70s Friday and Saturday as the moisture clears out and sunshine returns. A weak front may result is a small temperatures drop Sunday leaving highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s along the coast, mid-40s inland. Another front is likely to move through the Panhandle early to middle next week.