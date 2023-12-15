PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Friday! We’re off to a chilly and breezy start with temperatures in the upper 40s or low 50s and winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Winds are already gusting between 15-25 mph, and the Gulf low is still far to our south. Impacts from the system will be felt more over the weekend. In the meantime, today we’ll see more sun and some upper-level clouds with temperatures in the mid-60s.

The track of the low will be responsible for how much rain and wind we see. Models are in better agreement about the center of the low moving over the Big Bend/Apalachee Bay, which would result in moderate to low impacts, respectively, for the Panhandle.

At this time, we are forecasting 0-3 inches of rainfall from west to east with higher amounts expected east of liberty County. Therefore, western counties of the Panhandle may receive no rain while locations farther east see higher amounts. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are likely with wind gusts up to 45 mph, especially along the coastline.

The severe threat appears to be low with the concern rather being flooding and gusty winds.

Saturday morning, isolated showers will become more scattered. Scattered rainfall is expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Throughout the day Sunday, rainfall will be clear to our northeast.

Beach/Boating: Gale Warnings continue for most of our waters through at least Sunday afternoon. Strong gales, potentially with brief storm-force gusts above 55 mph well offshore will peak Saturday night into Sunday. The beaches will likely be dangerous for all swimmers through the weekend with a high rip current risk.

Coastal Flooding: With the potential of strong onshore winds into the Apalachee Bay, there is a Coastal Flood Watch for the shores of Apalachee Bay. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible, but this is HIGHLY dependent on the track of the low.