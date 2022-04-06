PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Another shortwave of energy is forecast to move along the Gulf Coast today, threatening severe weather again. Isolated severe storms will be possible, mainly in the afternoon, ahead of a cold front surging south. There is some uncertainty regarding the severe weather chance, as it is questionable how much the atmosphere will recover following Tuesday’s storms.

Strong winds bringing in moisture from the Gulf, along with energy from the sun and an approaching front, though, will result in the formation of rain showers and some thunderstorms. Any storm that does reach severe parameters will most likely threaten large hail and damaging wind gusts. Isolated flash flooding and/or a tornado is possible, just not as probable as the other storm threats. Don’t let your guard down, and stay weather aware with News 13’s StormTrack 13 app.