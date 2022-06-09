PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – A trough dips into the Panhandle for the end of the week, keeping showers and storms in the forecast.

Early Friday morning, there is potential that some showers and storms will push over our coastline. Likely, those storms will not reach severe levels but could offer up gusty winds and lightning. The greatest impact will be the early morning boaters, so beware.

During the afternoon and evening, another round of showers and storms will move in from the west and should dwindle in strength as they traverse towards Walton County.

However, these storms could hold together for a time, and cause damage from strong winds and heavy downpours during their eastward movement.

Additional threats will include small hail potential and a brief tornado or water spout.

Saturday and Sunday the region sits at another 40-50% chance of showers and storms during the afternoon.

Monday starts a dry and hot trend for the region, with rain chances staying at 20-30% in the afternoon and high temperatures ranging through the low and mid-90s for all areas.