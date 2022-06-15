PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Ridging will continue to dominate the near-term forecast. A few afternoon showers and storms will remain possible today, but scattered storm development will be more likely late this afternoon into the evening thanks to the possible development of another MCS. The Mesoscale Convective System may produce severe weather, similar to Tuesday evening, with strong damaging winds being the main concern. Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall are also possible.

Tomorrow, we continue our long track into heat. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-90s across FL and the mid-90s for our GA and AL counties. Heat indices will be in the 100 to 110-degree range. Thus, a Heat Advisory (weather alerts) has been hoisted for Wednesday (and likely the next several days). Make sure you know how to “beat the heat” by staying cool, taking breaks from the sun, limiting outdoor activities, staying hydrated, and checking on your neighbors and family.