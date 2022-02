PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s another foggy start to the day with visibility at a mile or less all across northwest Florida. A Dense Fog Advisory will last until 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EST. The sun will evaporate the fog leading to more sunshine later today. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday, mid-70s along the coast and low 80s inland. Tired of the fog and intense moisture this week? Changes are coming…check out the forecast via the video above.