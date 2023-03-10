Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A front worked the area Friday, if you were paying attention you heard me tell you not to get too excited about the rain chances. Sunday might be more of the same for the panhandle. The front will be coming in a similar way which usually leads to lower rain totals. There is hope that again some will get lucky with the passing of the front on Sunday.

Friday night the cold front clears us and rain chances will be gone for everyone as we go into the late evening hours. Saturday morning temps will have fallen into the 40s and 50s across the area. Low dew points and plenty of sunshine for Saturday should allow for a beautiful day! Sunday the wind shifts back to the south as a front will approach out of the northwest by the late afternoon hours. Temps on Sunday should reach the upper 70s and low 80s before clouds build and the front moves in. Sunday evening and night the front will work through, and rain totals will likely be disappointing again. There is a threat for a strong storm Sunday evening mostly along and north of I-10. The main threat is hail and strong winds but a tornado can’t be ruled out have the storm track 13 app ready to go Sunday night just in case. Monday will be breezy with cooler air settling in the highs likely only reaching the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be much cooler than normal. Wednesday morning it is possible for a light frost if clouds do not keep out temps warmer Tuesday night. Thursday and Friday we warm up next week ahead of another cold Front Friday night that appears to bring cold air with it as well.