Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Tropical Depression 9 will be moving into a less sheared environment tonight which should allow the system to strengthen to a tropical storm the next name on the list is Ian. The low-level center is well defined at this point just waiting on convection to wrap around the center. The area of possible solutions has narrowed but this is still a good bit of uncertainty in the forecast. This should be improved as we move through the weekend and we should see a bigger jump in confidence once the storm starts to turn north. Those in the cone at this point are in the set stage which means you should start your full prep ASAP. Make sure to have your prep done by Tuesday if possible. From the Bend to the Panhandle you can still wait a day or so as there is a bit more time to watch. Those in the set position especially on the western peninsula, make sure to prep for a Category higher than what is forecast. In this case, a major hurricane is the forecast which means you should be considering all options including evacuation if necessary. Please check the forecast frequently as the confidence increases and the forecast shifts. Major shifts are not expected but there is a narrow margin of error here so minor shifts could have big implications.

