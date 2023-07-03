Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The summer pattern comes back with higher rain chances from the middle to the end of the week. With the high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere finally breaking down rain chances will jump. Scattered showers and storms will be numerous in the afternoon hours starting Wednesday. While there will be plenty of chances at winning the rain lotto and the rain chances are high we should not see washout weather every day. There will be plenty of time to get out and about for whatever you have planned.

On the 4th, Rain chances will be higher than what we have had lately but just a 30 to 50% chance across the panhandle. Showers and storms will be hit-and-miss on the fourth and should be isolated in coverage. Wednesday through the weekend temps will rise into the low 90s for highs and storms will be around the area every afternoon. Rain chances come in around 60 to 70%. The coverage will be pretty dense at times but not expecting washout days just a good shot at a shower or storm each afternoon or evening.