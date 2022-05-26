PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – More rounds of rainfall expected across the Panhandle today will lead to an increased threat of flash flooding.

Yesterday, Wednesday, widespread rain resulted in 2-5 inches of accumulation with southeast locations of the Panhandle picking up almost 7 inches of rain. Today, an additional 2-4 inches will be possible as storms continue to move in from the Gulf and west.

Please do not cross any roadways with standing or ponding water. Always “turn around, don’t drown!” Flash Flooding is the number one weather-related killer in the United States. Rapid flowing streams or ditches can sweet you off your feet and your vehicle downstream. It can also washout roadways, too. Only 6 inches of water can wash away a person and 2 feet of water will wash a car away.

We also cannot rule out a couple spin-up tornadoes out of the forecast. The severe weather threat is low today, but storms over the Gulf of Mexico producing waterspouts may try to come ashore.

When will the wet weather end, you ask? Thankfully, soon. By Friday morning, a cold front will push through the Panhandle and clear storms towards the Big Bend as late as 9 a.m. CDT. Most of the day tomorrow will be dry, minus the early morning hours.

Sunshine returns just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the holiday itself. Temperatures will rise from the low 80s into the mid-upper 80s along the coast while nearing 90 farther inland. Pop-up shower and storm chances return early to mid-week next week.

Stay dry and safe! – Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy