Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers and storms will work across the area again on Wednesday as we have a boundary that will move across the area. This front will stall and a few areas of lift will work along this front. First Wednesday, with the heating of the day and the best chance of rain coming in the afternoon the possibility of Severe weather, is there. The risk is low with the wind being the main concern with any storms that do become severe. From Thursday to Saturday the focus will be on storms that develop and run over the same areas this could lead to a flash flooding threat.

