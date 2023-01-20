Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The weather pattern is very progressive which means that we are seeing storm after storm work across the lower 48. That is not a bad thing as we do still need rain. This storm pattern is however allowing for just enough of a warm sector to develop in front of these systems for severe weather. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with isolated showers possible at any time through the day. The afternoon and evening showers should become more widespread across the panhandle with a steady rain by the evening and overnight hours. Saturday there is no risk of severe storms. Sunday morning a warm front will move through this should allow for enough warm it to work in for a storm or two to be strong across the area. Wind and heavy rain is the main concern but a tornado is possible the overall risk on Sunday is low. Sunday evening the cold front will progress to the east and clearing out the severe threat showers will be possible though the overnight hours. Monday should be a dry and cool day with the next storm system hot on the heels of our weekend storm. Tuesday a strong low-pressure system will once again emerge out of the Gulf to our north and west. This will put us in the warm sector again. Shear for Tuesday will be much stronger and at least makes the case for a bigger severe threat across the southeast including our area. Tuesday is still a bit too far out for the finer details but make sure to check out the weather this weekend and Monday as we narrow in on what to expect for Tuesday. After that, we should have a few days of break with a cooler pattern taking hold.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video