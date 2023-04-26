Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers and storms will become likely through the day Thursday. That is what is known, what is still in question is the severe extent and timing. Those go a bit hand in hand. A complex of storms will develop around New Orleans in the early morning hours depending on how quickly they organize will change our timing on showers and storms. The earlier they arrive the more severe weather is less of a concern the later in the day it takes the more likely we have a good shot at strong to severe storms. This is because our unstable air will be offshore for much of the morning hours and will lift inland into the afternoon. If the storms arrive early heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are still possible but hail and the tornado threat will be somewhat less. If storms hold off until the later afternoon or evening then the severe risk will be higher with wind the main concern but hail and a brief tornado possible. Regardless of timing, 1 to 3″ or rain is possible with 4 to 5″ in an isolated location. This will likely happen over a matter of a few hours, which can lead to flash flooding. Overall flooding is a low concern with the river level where they are right now and the dry conditions of the ground the concern here will be the rainfall rate. By Thursday night just showers will remain across the area.

Friday isolated to scattered showers will be possible all day long, there will be plenty of breaks in the rain Friday the day will not be a washout. Saturday another storm system will spread moisture across the area scattered storms and rain will be likely in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain could redevelop Sunday morning with flash flooding being a concern once again. Sunday afternoon and evening the dry air should start to clear us out and beautiful weather will follow for much of next week.