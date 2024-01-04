Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – El Nino winters often bring stormy conditions to the southeast. Starting this weekend, we have the setup to a very active pattern through next week. The first system arriving late Friday into the overnight hours will bring heavy rain, wind, and an isolated tornado risk. Rain totals will be in the 1-3″ as it should be fast-moving arriving after 9 pm CT on Friday and out of the area by mid-morning Saturday.

Next week a classic severe weather setup will work across the southeast. The only thing lacking might be some instability ahead of the system. While details are still a few days out timing looks to be late Monday through Monday night into Tuesday morning. The concern for widespread severe weather and heavy rain is there. Confidence is high in a strong system impacting the area with at least high winds as an issue please keep up with the latest forecast as we fine-tune what to expect.

Tonight patchy frost is possible for the inland areas ahead of what should be a mostly dry Friday. Clouds will build throughout the day. Rain arrives after 9 pm on the western side of the panhandle and works east through the night. Storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and very heavy rain. An isolated tornado risk is possible mainly along the coast with a waterspout moving ashore. Inland areas will be more concerned with wind and rain. Sunday we clear out with a decent day temps should climb back to near 60 after falling into the 40’s Saturday night.