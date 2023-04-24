Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances will be hit and miss and mostly in the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday. When Thursday rolls in we will see a more organized system work through so the best rain chances come from Thursday through Friday morning. Another front could bring rain Saturday night as well.

Tonight patchy clouds and an isolated shower is possible, it will not be as cool as it was Sunday night but still be on the nice side of things. Temps will bottom out in the mid-50s to low-60s. Tuesday should start off sunny but broken clouds will build through the day with a pop-up shower or storm thanks to the Seabreeze. Wednesday should be very similar this is the type of pattern we see in the summer months. Wednesday clouds will be more consistent and hold into the night. Thursday morning early a warm front will lift in and bring popup showers and storms we will continue to bring in unstable air through the day so rain chances will stick around all day. Thursday night the front will start to work in and bring the best chance of rain with it. At this time severe weather is not a concern but an isolated storm can become strong esp on Thursday the main concern will be small hail and gusty winds. Friday the front sweeps through we should see improving conditions throughout the day with showers exiting by the afternoon. Saturday looks to be dry as of now but another front could work through Saturday night and the timing could change here. Sunday also looks dry after the front moves through.

Overall we are working with an active pattern where pieces of energy will continue to move around us. The ones that move to our south will bring little but maybe clouds and some isolated showers. The pieces that work over the top of us will bring high rain chances and storm chances as well. Thankfully right now nothing looks to be a washout.