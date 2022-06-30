Showers and thunderstorms are expected every day through the long term. Some of these showers could produce heavy rainfall and also lead to localized flash flooding (especially if storms are training over an area). Due to abnormally dry-to-moderate drought conditions, the rain will be welcomed by many people.

A few thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong gusty winds. Rain chances are around 50-70% for the weekend. They will stay around 40-50% for the start of the work week.

Temperatures through the period will be in the upper 80s into the weekend and reach the lower 90s for the start of next week. Because we will have high dew points in the 70s most afternoons, the heat index will be closer to 100 degrees for many areas this weekend into next week. Although, at this time, heat advisories are not expected. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.