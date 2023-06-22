PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – More wet weather is in store for the next few days with a cut-off upper-level low pressure system stuck to our north. There will still be breaks in the rain, so some opportunity for outdoor time exists, but high rain chances are in store through Friday, nonetheless. Keep the StormTrack 13 app handy if you’re heading outdoors during any breaks in the rain so you can track where storms are, and remember “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Showers and storms along the coast will fade through the mid-morning, but pop-up storms will become more widespread through the afternoon. This will bring the rain chance back to 60 to 80%. That will also be true for Friday as a boundary in association with the low will remain over the area. Storms that move over the same areas (training) can cause flash flooding. That will be the main concern, but a strong to severe storm will also be possible. Severe weather is not expected to be widespread so the threat overall is low.

A Flood Watch has been issued for central and eastern counties of the Panhandle until 7 p.m. CDT on Friday. Additional rainfall totals of 2-4 inches will be possible. Isolated higher amounts will come from storms that produce heavy rainfall and are slow-movers.

The sliver-lining here is that as we move into the weekend, the boundary should lose some support, which would result in slightly lower rain chances. Shower and storm activity will be a little less widespread, more scattered. It’s possible that this pattern starts to break down by the middle of next week, but we will need to wait and see before getting too hopeful.