PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Tuesday! Cold air continues to surge south behind a cold front that passed through the Panhandle yesterday afternoon. High pressure building over the Southeastern region is also reinforcing the cold air southward. Temperatures locally are in the mid-upper 30s, but when you factor in the wind from the north at 5-10 mph, it feels closer to freezing. Patchy frost is possible inland this morning, especially on elevated surfaces.

Wear multiple layers to keep warm this morning and be prepared for a chilly afternoon! It’ll feel much colder than yesterday. High temperatures, in fact, will be about 10-15 degrees lower. We’ll see them reach the mid-upper 50s (55-57 degrees) through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north/northeast at 5-10 mph, too.

Tomorrow, an area of low pressure will develop west and shift east. In doing so, it will result in temperatures in the upper 50s inland and near 60 along the coast. It will also produce scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Clearing is expected by Thursday.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the mid-50s and overnight lows in the 30s. Some inland areas may fall to freezing Friday morning.

Over the weekend, we’ll watch for the development of another frontal system. Right now, it looks likely that showers and storms will return to the Panhandle late Friday into Saturday, likely clearing for Sunday. Another warm-up would occur Friday and Saturday and cool-down on Sunday if this plays out. We’ll fine-tune this part of the forecast as needed over the next several days.