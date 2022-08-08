Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances remain high as we have plenty of moisture available this week. Most of the activity will come from mid-day to afternoon pop-up showers and storms. The threat of heavy rainfall and strong wind gust is almost always present with summer storms. We will be watching as a cold front looks to work into the area by the end of the week some questions remain as to if the front will progress through or stall on approach. If the front makes it to the Gulf we will need to watch it for a surface low development. A front in the Gulf should never be trusted esp as we near the end of summer and SST are in the mid to upper 80’s. There is a tropical wave way out in the Atlantic that could develop if not just briefly the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it a 20% in the next 48 hours and 40% in the next 5 days to develop into a depression. There is still plenty of dry air and shear so this wave will likely not become much even if we do get a brief Tropical system out of it.

