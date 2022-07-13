PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has lowered the chances for tropical development over the next 2-5 days to 10%. This comes with the models showing fewer solutions for tropical development.

However, this does not alter our local forecast much, because we have a stationary boundary that will be around until Saturday and a surface trough that is here until next Monday. These two systems are giving us plenty of moisture to produce abundant showers and storms across the area each day.

The main threat continues to be slow-moving storms that can produce a rain rate of over 2 inches per hour leading to flash flooding. Rain totals in many locations since Sunday are approaching 1-4″ and we could see another 2-5″ by the time we move through the weekend with much higher amounts in a localized area. If you come across water on the road always remember “Turn around Don’t drown”.

Going into the weekend, barring any tropical development, we should get closer to our summertime pattern Sunday through early next week in which case we see pop-up showers and storms, not as widespread activity as we’ve had so far this week.