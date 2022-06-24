PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Another round of hot temperatures will end the scorching week, but refreshing changes are on the way for the weekend.

Afternoon highs will reach towards the 100-degree mark across many inland spots while staying in the mid-90s along the coast.

The sea breeze will push in from the Gulf Friday afternoon, with a few spotty showers or storms expected. Areas surrounding I-10 and the Forgotten Coast can expect more moisture than the rest.

A few isolated showers or storms will be possible overnight too, due to a surface low positioned to our east.

That low pressure will give way to a wetter day on Saturday with a 60-70% chance for rainfall throughout much of the day. The first rounds of showers and storms can be expected in the mid-morning, with added activity incoming for the afternoon and early evening.

A 50% chance for showers and storms will linger into Sunday, with temperatures cooling a bit. High temperatures are expected between 90-95 degrees.

The region returns to a regular summertime pattern come Monday and Tuesday, with rain chances reserved for the afternoon, and seasonally high temperatures in the 90s.