PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Moisture will return to the Panhandle this weekend, as unorganized showers and storms rise from the Gulf.

For Saturday morning, it’s possible a few people could wake up to rumbles of thunder along the beach, while inland areas will see pop-up moisture later on in the day.

Weather models also point to the majority of rainfall accumulating in the north and east portions of the Panhandle. But a setup like this will likely create a random array of showers and storms throughout much of the day, so be sure to bring an umbrella with you on your errands.

The greatest impacts of storms that do organize will be heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and lightning. Tornadic activity will remain minimal.

For Sunday, another round of rain is expected to roll through the Panhandle as a cold front attempts to enter the region. As the showers and storms shift west to east all areas can anticipate the chance for showers or storms.

Widespread moisture lingers into Monday, and then we are back to regular summertime weather by Tuesday of next week.