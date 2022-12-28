Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The warm weather is a nice change from the arctic cold we just had. With the normal this time of year coming in at 64 and 65 degrees we will not be that far above avg. This will lead to more moisture in the air and with a few cold fronts moving in our direction we have two maybe three rounds of rain set to work in over the next 8 to 10 days. As we round out next week we should see a dry and cool pattern set in but it will be far from the cold that Christmas brought. Friday looks to be a mostly cloudy but dry day for the majority of it. Showers and storms will work in for the evening and overnight hours. As of right now, severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain could be an issue. 1 to 4 inches of rain will be possible across the area by the time the rain wraps up Saturday evening. The midnight hour Saturday to bring in the new year is trending drier. The next round of rain is set to be a Tuesday to possibly Thursday event next week. This appears to be a stronger cold front so severe weather is possible but its too far out for details at this moment in time, Make sure to check back on the forecast this weekend and next week.

