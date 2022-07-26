PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A stint of localized high pressure will keep the Panhandle feeling hot and sticky this week.

Daily rain chances could flirt around 50% come Thursday and Friday, however, much of the week’s shower and storm activity should range from 30-40%.

Despite the isolated couple of storms that could reach severe thresholds, the heat will be the major story this week.

While the region won’t see as harsh of a heat wave as back in June, heat indices will range from 98-102 degrees most afternoons for the next several days.

Stay hydrated and check on your neighbors during this period.

No tropical updates are available.