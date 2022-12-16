Panama City Fla (WMBB) – Cool weather has settled in we could see our inland areas drop below freezing a few times over the next couple of nights. Friday night will feature temps in the mid-30s to low-40s some frost is possible for the cold-favored spots. Saturday should feature a good bit of clouds as well as a lower-end chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening. Saturday night we clear out allowing for the temps to fall below freezing for the inland area and mid to upper 30s for the coast. The next weather system is Tuesday the models are in good agreement that the majority of the consistent rain will fall in the morning hours but showers should linger all day. Temps on Tuesday will top in the mid-50s. Beyond Tuesday things are less clear except for one thing cold and possible extreme cold is likely by the end of the week. There are plenty of rumors of snow or ice but for now, there is very little support for that with the exceptions of some scattered flurries on the back side of the Arctic front. The cold temperature remains the top priority in the forecast as the support for winter weather is just not there at the moment.

