Panama City Fla. (WMBB)- Conditions will again be favorable for fog development tonight, given the moist and stable near-surface air mass and the effect of the seasonably chilled nearshore waters. Satellite imagery and webcams show fog currently clinging to the Forgotten Coast this afternoon from Apalachicola to Keaton Beach. Have just gone out with a Dense Fog Advisory for all coastal zones except Dixie. Even west of Apalachicola, CAMS guidance shows fog developing over the nearshore waters around sunset and quickly spreading onshore. Fog will continue to spread inland over the Panhandle and Southeast Alabama late this evening, then over the rest of the forecast area overnight. The evening shift is likely to expand the Dense Fog Advisories further inland. As usual, fog will dissipate in the hours after sunrise on Friday, with the latest dissipation happening along the shores of Apalachee Bay. A dry, weak cold front will arrive over Southeast Alabama on Friday afternoon. A shift to a moderate northwest breeze is expected, and drier dewpoints in the 50s will make their way into the Wiregrass Region before sunset.