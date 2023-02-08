Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A cold front will approach the area and stall tomorrow. This will bring rounds of showers and storms. Thursday should start off like most of the days this week. A nice breeze and temps in the 60s. The mid-day hours should have showers work into the western half of the panhandle. For most Thursday will be a cloudy but mostly dry day. In the afternoon and evening, the showers and storms will start to work east. This will bring the possibility of a strong storm with it the main concern over the next three days is rain and heavy rain. However, both Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon along and ahead of the front will feature just enough dynamics for a severe storm the threat is very low and the most likely outcome would be a storm producing strong winds. A brief spin-up tornado is possible but not likely. Friday the front will slowly drift east along the front heavy rain is possible with flash flooding a concern. Friday night the upper-level low starts to move over our area this will allow for temps to cool into the lower 40s and the shower action will continue. The low will slowly pivot toward the Carolinas on Saturday and the showers should come to an end by Saturday afternoon. Rain totals will be in the 1-3-inch range for most but a few locations could end up with 4 or 5 inches of rain before it’s all over. Sunday and Monday we quickly warm up and rain chances return by the middle of the week next week. We will be watching for two cold fronts next week and the possibility of a much bigger cold shot. Right now the focus is on the next three days.

