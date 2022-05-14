PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – A fairly inactive period in the upper atmosphere will make for seasonal conditions over the next few days.

Sunday’s forecast will look similar to Saturday, with high afternoon temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. Chances for pop-up showers and storms remain at 30% for both inland and coastal areas between 3-8 pm Sunday evening.

Monday and Tuesday stay consistent in regards to precipitation with a 20-30% chance for afternoon storms. However, by Tuesday temperatures will start to push into the “hot” realm, with an upper-level ridge building over the eastern US. High temperatures inland are expected at 93 degrees.

Mid and upper 90-degree temperatures stay possible for Thursday afternoon too.

By Friday, moisture starts to build back into the atmosphere, increasing rain chances again. A summertime pattern of isolated/scattered showers and storms resets for Saturday and Sunday.