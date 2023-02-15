Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Thursday will be very similar to our Wednesday, rain chances will hold off until late in the day. Cloudy conditions and breezy conditions are expected and some could have fog to deal with in the morning hours. Thursday night the cold front works in, and a very low risk of severe weather exists with the dynamics in places for storms to be strong. There will however be very few storms to take advantage of. The front will be losing lift as it moves south and east this will cause the storms on the front to become weaker as they progress into the area. I expect that we will only see a broken line of showers and storms with the cold front that will pose a limited wind gust threat. Friday morning by 9 am CST the rain showers will move off to our east and they could clear by the late evening hours. Friday night a light freeze is possible with temps expected to fall into the lower 30s. Saturday should also be cool but we will quickly warm up with temps expected in the 70s Monday and Tuesday and we could even see 80 somewhere next week.

