Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Cold front will slide through the area tonight and clear out by the early morning hours. Rain will not add up to much as it will mostly be a narrow band of showers and storms right along the frontal boundary. This at most will bring up to one inch of rain and for most will be less than a half inch. After the front we see dry air come back into the picture for a few days with that will bring some cooler overnight lows and seasonal highs. Rain will likely return with a cut-off low over the weekend it could bring scattered showers to the area Saturday afternoon and may hold onto rain chances through the day Sunday before clearing out for Halloween.
A cold front tonight with another shot of rain this weekend
by: Ross Whitley
Posted:
Updated: