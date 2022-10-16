Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A early season Arctic front will be moving through this week. Rain chances will remain low even though we are discussing a big cold front. The moisture available will just be lacking as the front moves through. The temps behind the front will fall Monday night and struggle to get out of the 60s on Tuesday. Tuesday night the upper 30s will be possible inland and our cold favor spots could see frost develop. Coastal areas should only fall down into the lower 40s. The temperature should be in the low 60s this time of year so this is some very early cold esp for our location.

