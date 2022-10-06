Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Friday will bring us a cold front but the dry air in place will keep us from seeing any rain. This will get a renewed round of dry air that should keep the overnight lows in the lovely fall feeling. Next week the high moves off to our east and with that return flow around the high should allow for the dew points to rise. That means more moisture in the air and more of a summer feel to the air. The next front at the end of the next week may allow for some rain chances to creep in on the following front. The tropics now have tropical depression twelve and PTC thirteen. Twelve should fade soon without a name but Thirteen could become a named system in the next 48 hours. This will move toward central America and then into central America through the weekend into next week.

