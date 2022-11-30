Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A busy morning turned into a fairly nice day in the afternoon. With the severe weather a nice welcome to calmer weather for the rest of the week. We will see colder conditions starting tonight and lasting through the night Thursday. Warm weather fans have no fear we will be back to the 70s by Saturday. A weak boundary will be around starting Saturday night so the threat of a stray shower is possible from Sunday – Tuesday. A stronger front is possible by the end of next week and we still look on track to flip to a colder pattern by the middle of the month.

