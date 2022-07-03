PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – The summertime pattern remains steady through the holiday, with returning chances for showers and storms.

For Sunday evening, a few lingering areas of patchy drizzle may be noted into the 10 pm hour. However, overnight conditions should still dry out eventually.

Coastal chances for showers and storms will return for the 4th, with scattered activity starting around 8-9 am. More widespread chances for moisture will begin in the early afternoon, with inland areas becoming wetter around 2 pm.

Temperatures along the coast will remain in the mid to upper 80s, while inland areas see high temperatures nearer to 90.

Tropical Storm Colin from Saturday has now dissipated off the coast of North Carolina, and it is not expected to gain strength again as it progresses out into the Atlantic.

No further tropical updates are available.