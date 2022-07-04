PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Coastal chances for showers and storms return for the 4th of July, with scattered activity building up through the mid-late morning hours. More widespread chances for moisture will begin in the early afternoon, with inland areas becoming wetter around 2 pm.

Temperatures along the coast will remain in the mid to upper 80s, while inland areas see high temperatures nearer to 90. Adding in humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s and low 100s.

Rain chances become less widespread through the end of the work week thanks to a ridge of high pressure building over the Gulf. This is when our typical summertime pattern is expected to return, with splash and dash showers and storms expected, rather than the wet pattern we’ve been in for the past week.