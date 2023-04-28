BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — With all the wicked weather in the Panhandle Thursday, many now find themselves with hail damage to their vehicles.

Trey Hutt said his agency has received several claims since the storm.

He said hail claims on vehicles are generally simple, as long as your policy includes comprehensive coverage for physical vehicle damage.

Otherwise, you’ll have to pay out of pocket.

Hutt said the Florida Department of Financial Services can also be of help, but your first call should be to your insurance provider.

“The first thing you do is report it to your insurance agent or your insurance company,” Hutt said. “Once you’ve done that, it’s probably helpful for you to go to get an estimate if you have a shop that you prefer to work with and you can give that to your adjuster when they contact you.”

Hutt said it’s better to take photos than videos to document your claim. He also said to keep receipts and invoices for any temporary repairs.