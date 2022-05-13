PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The beginning of the weekend will feature greater chances for showers and storms as residual moisture pushes west.

In addition to the added moisture in our atmosphere, local dynamics will support the organization of pop-up thunderstorms.

In the first part of the afternoon, moisture will generally linger across the coastal regions, stretching over the Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties. As we shift through the 4-6 pm hours, moisture could gradually shift west into coastal Walton communities too.

After about 6 pm, the array of moisture should look far more widespread across the Panhandle, while also becoming more isolated in nature.

Overnight conditions will be mostly dry.

Saturday and Sunday’s forecasts are very similar. The region will go back to its general summertime pattern, with sea breeze shower and storm development expected at only 20-30%.

Afternoon temperatures tick upwards into the mid and upper 80s throughout the weekend for the region.

Conditions stay slightly humid throughout the next 48 hours.