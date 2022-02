Friday will remain dreary, with rain chances lasting through much of the late afternoon and evening.

Overnight, drier air is pushed into the Southeast behind a cold front, cooling the region to near freezing temperatures.

North and west flow overtakes the region Saturday and Sunday, helping to bring back the sunshine, and keep rain chances at only 20-30%.

High temperatures stay cooler Saturday, in the low 50s. Sunday afternoon warms around 10 degrees, with high towards the mid 60s.