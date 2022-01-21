Weekend Weather Forecast: Cold temperatures and rain chances

The cold and rainy set up will last through much of the night, especially for our eastern areas who could still experience patches of drizzle overnight. Low temperatures figure in the 30 degree range but coastally and inland.

Looking ahead to Sunday, we’ll be thankful for the sunshine later in the day, but cloud cover, cool temperatures, and an isolated shower or storm cant be ruled out completely in the first half of the day.

By Sunday high pressure sinks in with winds set to calm as well. If you have outdoor plans Sunday, will be your better bet. Highs will attempt to touch the mid 50s, but overall the cold is here to stay for the weekend.