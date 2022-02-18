Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — The sunshine will peek back out Friday afternoon, as a cold front pushes out of the Panhandle and over the Peninsula.

This will leave the region cooler for the first part of the weekend, as northwesterly flow ushers in chillier temperatures overnight Friday and Saturday.

Inland areas could see patchy frost waking up Sunday, with readings nearing freezing.

High temperatures will ramp back into the ’70s by the afternoon on Sunday, with dry and mostly sunny conditions on tap.

If you have a long weekend, Presidents’ Day will feel even warmer, with afternoon temperatures ranging through the lower and mid-’70s.

By Monday, the region will see small rain chances and cloud cover return as a disturbance rises out of the southern Mississippi Valley.