PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Lee continues to gain strength as it pushes west northwest in the upcoming days.

Earlier Tuesday morning a wave that we have been watching turned into Tropical Depression 13 and as of 4 PM CDT it is now Tropical Storm Lee. This storm is progressing to the west-northwest at 16 mph. Right now the areas of interest or the Leeward Islands and even Puerto Rico. The cone of uncertainty right now has Puerto Rico just on the outskirts of the cone. It is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday evening and will continue to strengthen into next week.

For the Panhandle right now there is no concern for our area with this storm. This is expected to start moving more north by this weekend. It will be our eastern seaboard states that need to keep a close eye on this storm. As it stands right now a front will work its way into the southeast this weekend will stall and eventually push out next week which should cause this storm to shift towards the Northeast. So overall right now no concern for us and the state of Florida, but the Carolinas and our Northeastern states should keep their eye out on this storm going into next week.