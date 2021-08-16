TROPICAL STORM FRED: Current Watches and Warnings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB). – Tropical Storm Fred continues to impact the Florida Panhandle today, bringing the threat of strong winds, heavy rainfall with flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. Please make sure you have a way to receive severe weather warnings.

With the potential for tropical spin-up tornadoes in any rain bands moving over land today, a Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern areas of the Florida Panhandle as well as the Big Bend area near Tallahassee. This watch includes Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf, Liberty, and Franklin county until 7 p.m. CDT.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding remains a big concern today. Rainfall totals could range from 3-5 inches, with isolated locations receiving 6-8 inches or more. Low lying areas are prone to flooding first.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for almost all of the Panhandle until 1 p.m. CT Tuesday. Please avoid travel Monday afternoon and night and remember to “turn around, don’t drown” when coming to any roads with collecting water.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for almost all counties in the Florida Panhandle until further notice (not Sunday). Tropical storm force winds (winds of 39-73 mph) will be possible in these areas.

For a detailed forecast regarding the timing, impacts and storm threats from Tropical Storm Fred, click HERE.

If you haven’t done so already, download the StormTrack 13 app to your mobile devices. It will give you full access to everything you need to know as bad weather arrives across northwest Florida. Not only can you save your location for severe weather warnings, but you can also watch the latest video forecast and watch News 13 while we’re live streaming weather coverage. This is a great resource when you’re away from a TV or if the power goes out.