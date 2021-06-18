Tropical impacts in northwest Florida, from soon to be named Claudette, today through Father’s Day weekend

PANAMA CITY, Florida (WMBB-TV). – It has been more than a week since tropical activity was first noted in the Gulf of Mexico and now there is high confidence that a tropical depression or tropical storm will form in the northern Gulf Friday. The next name on the list for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is Claudette. Claudette will create very wet and tropical weather for the northern Gulf Coast starting Friday and lasting through Father’s Day weekend.

Claudette is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The storm itself will weaken as it moves inland through Saturday morning, but the impacts on the Deep South and Gulf Coast will not change. The tropical low will track northeast Saturday afternoon through Monday, moving through central Alabama and Georgia. Heavy rain will be the primary concern on the east/southeast side of the storm system, where all the moisture has lined up.

The Panhandle of Florida will first see tropical moisture in the form of scattered showers and storms moving onshore late Friday morning into the afternoon. Majority of the heavy rainfall and frequent showers/storms will be located closer to New Orleans Friday.

As the system continues to track inland Saturday afternoon, widespread showers and storms will extend a little further east. The most activity during the first half of the day Saturday will be around Mobile, AL and Pensacola, FL. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible around the central areas of the Panhandle.

Widespread rain and storms are expected Saturday afternoon into the evening for much of northwest Florida. Heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat will be possible at any time Saturday. Please stay weather aware!

Ahead of the tropical activity expected along the northern Gulf Coast, Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for coastal Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and far west Florida. These locations have the highest probability of tropical storm impacts including tropical storm force winds of at least 39 mph.

The Tropical Storm Warning includes southern Escambia, Okaloosa and Walton county. Tropical storm force winds could be felt Friday through Saturday in these locations. This includes Pensacola, Eglin AFB and Destin.

Meanwhile, a High Surf Advisory has been issued for the rest of the Emerald Coast until 3 a.m. CT Sunday. Expect large breaking waves of 5-7 feet in the surf zone. There is also a high risk of rip currents – even the best swimmers can get swept away from shore when a high risk is evident. Swimming and surfing conditions will be dangerous and localized beach erosion is possible

The highest rainfall totals are forecast to be around Mobile and southern Mississippi, the areas where the most frequent rainfall activity is expected as the tropical system moves close to and then on shore Friday through Sunday. In northwest Florida, 1-4 inches of rain will be probable. The west end will likely see the higher range, while the east end will receive the lower range.

Ahead of the heavy rainfall that is forecast to impact our area, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued until Sunday at 7 p.m. CT. Heavy rain over a short period of time could lead to ponding water on roadways. River flooding may also occur. If you come across a roadway with standing water, remember to “turn around, don’t drown!”

Overall, this is not a storm system that will have a major impact on our area. Heavy rain and hazardous marine conditions will be the biggest concern. Winds may gust upwards of 30-40 mph at times on Saturday, but prolonged periods of high winds are not expected. If there is a storm surge, it will be closer to Mobile. The threat for severe weather is also rather low, but it is not completely zero. With any tropical system moving over land, there is always the possibility to see a brief spin-up tornado forming within the rain bands. This will be a very isolated threat on Saturday across the Panhandle of Florida.

The First Alert Storm Team will be on standby this weekend throughout the weekend to keep you up to date on the changing weather conditions and notifying you of any severe weather. Be sure to download the StormTrack13 app to your mobile devices to receive severe weather alerts and access radar on the go!